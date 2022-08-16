MadameNoire Featured Video

Oprah Winfrey just pushed a stroller for the first time in her life during a cheerful summertime outing.

Amid a day of fun with her best friend Gayle King and the latter’s family, Winfrey, 68, manned the stroller of King’s grandson through a garden on a sunny day.

Oprah shared an Instagram Reel with videos and snapshots from the outing on her social media on Aug. 13.

“This is a first for Auntie O!,” the OWN founder exclaimed from behind the stroller in a clip.

In other footage, Winfrey discussed the textures of the garden’s crops with the little one as they both stood and observed the harvest.

“First harvest day and garden adventure for Luca and my first time pushing a stroller,” Oprah explained in the post’s caption. “Goes to show you that it’s never too late or too early to learn something new.”

Kirby Bumpus, King’s daughter, also joined in on the group’s fun.

Being the 11-month-old’s mother, Bumpus helped the child “explore the sights, sounds and tastes of the garden,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Bumpus additionally shared on her Instagram Stories that her little one “loved” tasting the microgreens.

“All parents already know this, but he helps me see and embrace the world in a whole new way,” she added.

How Social Media Reacted To Oprah’s Special Moment

In the comments, Instagram users said things like:

“Awww! Perfect!” “Melts my heart to watch this pure joy ❤️,” “So wonderful 👏👏❤️❤️,” “Beautiful baby!! I’m 63 and never pushed one either 😂😂,” and “Family! The most important things! Love this Auntie ‘O’ ❤️.”

Tidbits shared online of Winfrey and King’s relationship highlight that the two are more than friends — they’re intertwined in each other families.

