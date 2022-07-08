MadameNoire Featured Video

A clip of besties Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King cooking breakfast has given social media users something new to chuckle about.

In a short video Oprah posted on July 3 of her and Gayle in the kitchen, the two media mavens stood over a stove as the gas burner made a clicking sound clearly due to its misalignment.

It appears in the clip that the besties were whipping up a full breakfast, including bacon, sausage, eggs and grits.

RELATED CONTENT: “You Don’t Have To Be A Morning Person To Try These Endless Breakfast Recipes”

Oprah and Gayle engaged in a short back and forth about who was cooking what and whether eggs could be over-stirred.

“Making breakfast for the family with @gayleking #Nashvillestyle,” the OWN founder captioned the clip.

RELATED CONTENT: “Oprah And Gayle Shed Light On 46-Year-Old Friendship And Finding Someone Who’s ‘Happy For Your Happiness'”

Social Media’s Response To The Clip

Social media users commented underneath the post about the beauty of Oprah and Gayle’s bond and the hilariousness of the clicking stove.

“Love these two, their friendship is everything thing ❤️❤️, one commenter wrote.

Others said, “Omg the burner ticking was giving me anxiety lol,” and “Why the gas still on? Y’all finna blow up the house.”

“The auto pilot starter…. Y’all gonna break that nice stove. 👀😂,” one said.

Another jokingly added, “Sounds like I’m watching 60 minutes 😂.”

“You can tell neither one is at that stove often due to the delayed reaction to the clicking of that burner. Lol!!” a commenter highlighted. “But hey, if I’m Oprah, cooking would be way, way down my list of priorities too!”

RELATED CONTENT: “Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Hit The Road Again For A Fun Girls Trip In Oprah’s New Series ‘The OG Chronicles'”