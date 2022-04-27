Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King went from being strangers to starting their lifelong friendship almost five decades ago when the two then-twenty-somethings got snowed in together at Oprah’s place.

During a recent interview for PEOPLE’s The Beautiful Issue, the two besties recalled their time together that night and how it changed their lives.

Oprah was a 22-year-old news anchor working at Baltimore’s WJZ-TV when she’d offered a then 21-year-old Gayle a place to crash so she wouldn’t be stranded during the inclement weather

“We ended up talking all night long,” recalled Winfrey. “We’ve literally been friends ever since.”

The OWN founder even remembered specifically offering Gayle a toothbrush and purple dress “with a scoop neck and bell sleeves” for work the next day.

The besties sustained their close bond through all of life’s ups and downs, something that’s not an easy to do in most relationships.

Oprah noted she and Gayle adore having a constant in their lives whom they know will be “happy for your happiness.”

The former talk show host and mogul said she and her BFF remain truthful with each other even when the other person doesn’t want to hear it.

“And on the flip side, I [can] trust her about anything,” Gayle said of Oprah. “Her advice is always very good.”

“People will find this hard to believe, but we’ve never had a serious argument,” Oprah shared. “It certainly is a beautiful friendship.”

Oprah and Gayle’s bond is a true testament to the strength and power of friendship. We love to see it.

