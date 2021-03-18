MadameNoire Featured Video

Blue Ivy Carter celebrated her historic Grammy win in the most adorable way possible. Beyoncé took to Instagram sharing footage of the moments leading up to her being named the most-winning female artist when it comes to the Grammys. She celebrated winning her 28th Grammy award during the 63rd annual ceremony and gave her 9-year-old daughter some time to celebrate becoming the second youngest person to win a Grammy award ever. In 2001, Leah Peasall won the Grammy award for Album of the Year for her work on the O Brother, Where Art Thou at only 8 years old. Blue Ivy won the Best Music Video Grammy award for her “Brown Skin Girl” collaboration with her famous mom, rapper/singer SAINt JHN, Afrobeat star Wizkid and the video’s director, Jenn Nkiru among others. See Blue and her Grammy at the 1:14 mark below:

She sported a gold crown with different colored jewels while smiling and holding the coveted award in one picture from Beyoncé’s celebratory reel. As if that wasn’t cute enough, the video followed up with a picture of Blue Ivy sipping out of her Grammy from a blue-and-white striped straw.

The adorable gesture brings back memories of when Jay-Z said, “I wanted to tell Blue, ‘Daddy got a gold sippy cup for you,” when he won the Grammy award for best rap/sung collaboration in 2014. In 2013, the emcee shared pics of him pouring D’Ussé into a Grammy award and drinking it.

“Brown Skin Girl” first appeared on The Lion King: The Gift album, which served as a soundtrack for the Disney remake of the classic film The Lion King. The song later appeared in Beyoncé’s Black Is King musical film, which aired exclusively on Disney+ in July 2020.

This isn’t the first time Blue Ivy won big. In 2020, she won the award for Best Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards for “Brown Skinned Girl.” The single also served as Blue Ivy’s first official entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart due to the writing credit she received for the track.