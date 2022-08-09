MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj is about the receive her flowers in a major way.

The Queen rapper is performing at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and being awarded the iconic Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

MTV details that “the award is presented to artists for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music videos and popular culture.”

As a Video Vanguard Award recipient, Minaj joins the company of Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliott and more.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events and Chief Content Officer, Music at Paramount+.

“She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki,'” he added, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Nicki Minaj At The 2022 VMAs

Minaj’s performance will come after the highly anticipated Aug. 12 release of her latest single, “Super Freaky Girl.”

Additionally, the artist’s time on the VMAs stage will be her first since 2018.

The performer won her first MTV Moon Person statue with her song “Super Bass” in the Best Hip Hop Video category in 2011.

Most recently, Minaj scored a Moon Person in 2019 in the Best Power Anthem category for her feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Hot Girl Summer.”

Including this year’s nod in the Best Hip Hop category for her single “Do We Have A Problem” featuring Lil Baby, Minaj has been nominated for seventeen VMAs nominations since her mainstream debut in 2010.

The VMAs will air live on MTV on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

