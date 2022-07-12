MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj caused pandemonium during her visit to London. But since the Barb touched down in the UK, fans have been disappointed back to back.

The Queens rapper was in town to perform at the Wireless Festival. After the gates were closed due to overcrowding, she took the stage. Police were present but that didn’t stop concertgoers from trying to climb over the fence, Mirror reported. Fans were fuming on Twitter because not only was she 30 minutes late but she only performed 40 minutes of an 80-minute set.

Nicki Minaj then announced that she would be hosting a meet and greet with fans at London’s Koko Café. She was scheduled to arrive at 12pm but the time was pushed back to 2pm. When the “We Go Up” rapper arrived before 6 p.m., fans swarmed around her. Things got so chaotic that she had to be escorted back to her car before she could enter the café. The hundreds of people waiting to see her couldn’t all make it into the meet and greet either.

In videos floating around social media, you can see fans running after the car she was in as she left.

The 39-year-old rapper took to Twitter to ask fans to be more civil.

“Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars,” she tweeted. “Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line.”

In one video, she’s even seen having a heated exchange with police outside of the meet and greet before fans crowded around her as she walked down the street. While she was walking with fan behind her, another group of fans approached her. The police rushed to be by her side to tame the crowd. Minaj even had to tell fans to back up and ended up pushing one of them.

Take a look at some videos of the mayhem below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “I’m Fat”: Nicki Minaj Puts Pregnancy Rumors To Bed Ahead Of London Concert