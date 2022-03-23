MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s no secret that Nicki Minaj’s impact on the music industry is undeniable — or the fact that the iconic rapper is seasoned when it comes to being the internet’s biggest topic of conversation.

The Queen artist set things off on social media on March 22, after posting a screenshot of a HotNewHipHop article on “Why Nicki Minaj Is One of the Greatest of All Time”:

“Yet, what’s most astonishing and powerful about Nicki’s impact on Hip-Hop is her presence and, sometimes, the lack thereof,” the article read. “Whether she’s going on an unexpected freestyle or guest-feature run, giving a rare interview, or speaking her mind in a wild Twitter rant, Nicki Minaj’s presence — be it aural, digital, or visual — is absolutely enthralling, and when she’s on hiatus, you can tell. Despite the welcomed contributions of women like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls and Doja Cat over the past few years, female rap still feels incomplete without Nicki Minaj’s presence and output, and that alone illustrates how important she is to Hip-Hop, as a genre, and as a culture.”

Nicki’s tweet shows the names of the female emcees mentioned in the article scribbled out.

While none of the artists crossed out in the screenshot addressed the move made on Nicki’s part, Twitter users had mixed feelings in the post’s replies. As expected, the Barbz rode hard for their queen. They argued Nicki posting a screenshot with the names crossed out wasn’t a big deal since the write-up is about her anyway.

Meanwhile, others shared their opinion that scribbling out the names was unnecessary and messy.

While Nicki has had her fair share of beefs with some of raps other popular female artists — most notably her rift with Cardi B — the “Do We Have A Problem” rapper also gives credit when she feels it’s due.

Following the success of Coi Leray’s new single “Blick Blick,” which features Nicki, the latter has continued to give the budding artist her flowers.

“Unique style. Comfortable in her OWN skin & body. Sexy while being completely covered. Not afraid to be FUN & playful. Face not looking 20 years older than her real age. STANDS OUT FROM THE CROWD even on the RED CARPET. Wish I had this confidence @ this age. You go mama,” Nicki recently wrote underneath a clip of Coi talking about their collaboration for “Blick Blick.”