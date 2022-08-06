MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock have been making the headline so much that any didn’t know Blueface had a second child on the way. His former longtime girlfriend Jaidyn Alexxis gave birth to their daughter. She revealed her arrival in an Instagram post showing off the newborn’s tiny foot. She captioned the post with her name, Journey Alexis Porter.

Alexxis and Rock clearly do not get along. Rock lost her tooth during a fight with Alexxis where she hit her mouth on a statute in his home, she said in an Instagram Live. Rock also became upset after the “Bussdown” rapper attended his daughter’s baby shower and rubbed Alexxis’ pregnant belly. While recording it, Blueface asked her why she was so upset.

It’s not that. I f*** with you. It’s too touchy-feely what you mean? If I had a n****, my baby father touchy-feeling me, f*** all that bulls***. You my n****, what are you saying? That s*** don’t got nothing to do with me. If you wanna f*** with shorty, f*** with her, but f*** with her on your own time. Why you gotta drag me along with me? I’m innocent.

The infamous couple went viral recently after a bystander recorded a video of them having a physical altercation in Hollywood, California. While walking down Hollywood Boulevard, they began to tussle. Rock then punched Blueface and he punched her back. They both fell to the ground and he restrained her before they got up and walked off.

Once they got home, he recorded their conversation where he continued to insult her.

“You think you a solid b****. They don’t know you’re really a whore,” he told her.

When it was rumored that they broke up, he said they were still “vibing” and that he was disappointed in her not being reliable.

“She’s not reliable enough—I mean we had an agreement and she didn’t hold up her end of the agreement, simple as that. That’s all that is. It’s not a breakup. We still vibing. We still connecting. We still ahh ahh ahh. She’s just not reliable enough for me.”

After spotting Rock in a club section with rapper Fivio Foreign, he announced he was distancing himself from her. In order to prove her love to him, she removed her newly implanted tooth.