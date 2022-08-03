MadameNoire Featured Video

After one season, Showtime’s The First Lady has been cancelled. The anthology series told the stories of three of America’s first ladies: Michelle Obama, played by Viola Davis, Eleanor Roosevelt who was portrayed by Gillian Anderson and Betty Ford who was played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

“Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a Showtime spokesperson told Deadline. “We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast — led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson — and our studio partner Lionsgate for their dedicated work in telling the unique stories of three remarkable leaders.

This announcement comes six weeks after the season finale aired.

The First Lady didn’t receive rave reviews. Viola Davis was the butt of many jokes on social media over her portrayal of Michelle Obama. She was very aware of the criticism of her portrayal of the former FLOTUS. When speaking to BBC, Davis said it’s “incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work.”

“Critics absolutely serve no purpose,” Davis said. “And I’m not saying that to be nasty either. They always feel like they’re telling you something that you don’t know. Somehow that you’re living a life that you’re surrounded by people who lie to you and ‘I’m going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth’. So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you. But ultimately I feel like it is my job as a leader to make bold choices. Win or fail it is my duty to do that.”

The Help star added that “Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance.”

