“Critics absolutely serve no purpose,” she added. “And I’m not saying that to be nasty either. They always feel like they’re telling you something that you don’t know. Somehow that you’re living a life that you’re surrounded by people who lie to you and ‘I’m going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth’. So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you. But ultimately I feel like it is my job as a leader to make bold choices. Win or fail it is my duty to do that.”

The How To Get Away With Murder star understands that criticism does come with the territory and called it an “occupational hazard” of acting.

“How do you move on from the hurt, from failure?” she asked. “But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance.”

While the internet has given their unsolicited opinions, the person she may want to hear from the most, Mrs. Obama herself, has not said anything publicly about Davis’ performance in The First Lady.