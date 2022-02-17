MadameNoire Featured Video

After Ne-Yo recently shared his controversial opinion regarding who’s to blame for the popularization of misogynistic music, social media users are taking sides.

During his latest stint on The Cruz Show, Ne-Yo discussed his opinion that women should take some accountability for the rise of sexist and derogatory music made about them by male artists.

“It’s gotten super misogynistic, which I don’t understand,” the “So Sick” singer said of the current state of music. “And mind you, I can only blame us men halfway for that because as a woman, if a man sings the word b–ch to you and you smile at him, he’s probably going to do it again, and again, and again, and again.”

“And the more misogynistic the lyrics get, the more y’all accept it, the more that’s gonna happen. That’s just kinda what it is,” the singer said.

Before the clip was done, the “Miss Independent” singer added, “Ladies, I love y’all to death, but if you want men to stop calling you b–ches, stop dancing to the records.”

Some users commented that they “100%” agreed with Ne-Yo’s stance. For example, one commenter on Instagram said: “It’s true tho… If we allow it by singing along and dancing to the sh*t, how can we ever expect it to stop/change?”

On the flip side, other users rightfully called out the problematic nature of Ne-Yo’s point of view by highlighting that it asks female consumers to take accountability for the sexist music being released. Their comments included:

“Nope, [Ne-Yo] was dead wrong and doesn’t have the voice to speak for women about what we wanna dance to and anything else. How about we get a women’s perspective for once when it comes to women’s issues.” “Society will always find a way to constantly blame women, never any accountability from men,” and “Naw, he is full of toxic masculinity and part of the prob.”

“This is the issue with the world,” one user passionately added. “It’s never the men who disrespect women that are wrong. It’s still the women’s fault for the disrespect. It’s a justification for an inappropriate action on the male part but it’s still the women [who are blamed] somehow. It’s gaslighting — I did this cuz you did that. Not them being responsible for their behavior… This is a prime example of people not taking responsibility of their own behavior. And I am sadden cuz I actually like this cats music.”

What do y’all think — was Ne-Yo right when he said female listeners should take half of the blame for the normalization and rise in popularity of the derogatory music made about them?

We think not.

