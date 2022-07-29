MadameNoire Featured Video

The day of the intended drop for Beyoncé’s album Renaissance has finally come.

In honor of the special day, the superstar shared a message on Instagram thanking the Beyhive for banding together and waiting to listen to Renaissance on the day she scheduled its release.

“So, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time to enjoy it all together,” Bey captioned an Instagram post on July 29. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me.”

“Thank you for your unwavering support,” she continued. “Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I love you deep.”

Beyoncé’s message comes after the performer shared a candid photo on July 28 of herself and her children, Blue, Rumi and Sir.

In a statement released on her website, the singer additionally gave details on Renaissance‘s development and the album’s roots.

“This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found out to be the most creative,” Beyoncé explained.

“To all my fans, I hope you find joy in this music,” she added at the statement’s end. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. HA! And to feel unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance‘s Leak

Renaissance hit the shelves in France on July 27 — two days before its intended release.

If you’re interested, read more on that down below via The Shade Room.

