The sisters of R. Kelly are coming to his defense. On an episode of Good Morning Britain, Lisa Kelly and Cassandra Kelly said their brother is the one who has suffered the most after being accused and convicted of sex trafficking underage girls.

Host Noel Phillips pointed out that R. Kelly said his 30-year prison sentence is rooted in racism. Cassandra Kelly adamantly agreed with him.

“African Americans have always been treated unfairly,” she said. “And so I think that has a lot to do with [R. Kelly’s sentence], as well as other factors.”

When Phillips asked Lisa Kelly if she would ever acknowledge the victims, she said there isn’t any proof that there are victims. Eleven accusers testified at his Brooklyn federal trial where he was later convicted of racketeering and violating the Mann Act. The Surviving R. Kelly documentary also told the stories of women who have accused Kelly of sexually and physically abusing them.

“I’m not going to acknowledge something I don’t have proof of,” she said. “If there’s a victim, I will acknowledge. But from what I’ve seen in court, and from what I’ve studied and from what I’ve read, the only victim I’ve seen that’s been stolen from, lied on, is Robert.”

Lisa Kelly also denied that he disgraced singer and songwriter was ever with underage girls. Azriel Clary and Jerhonda Pace are a few women who came forward and said they met Kelly when they were under 18.

“I can say he may have been with younger women, but as far as underage girls, no—and I stress underage girls. Who has seen that? I believe a lot of the alleged victims are bitter.”

“How can you sit here and say R. Kelly was the victim?” Phillips asked Lisa Kelly.

She replied, “I just told you. I don’t care about what a lot of people [say], I can only go by what I see, what I know, what I’ve experienced.”

R. Kelly has been accused of sexually abusing underage girls and boys since the 1990s.

They also denied claims that Kelly held women and girls hostage in his home.

