For the visual for his latest single “Love You Better,” Future tapped Shannon Thornton of STARZ’s P-Valley to be his leading lady. In the short film, Future wallows in sorrow as Thornton left him for a better man and started a family.

The video opens up with the Toxic King in faded clown makeup with a bouquet of roses. While the Atlanta rep is in despair, Thornton is all smiles. She moved on and started a family and is living in a beautiful mansion. Her friends even noticed that she was glowing, which she credited to being loved the right way.

In the “Love You Better” video, Thornton’s character chose the better man. We can’t say the same thing for Miss. Mississippi who chose her abusive partner Derrick over Diamond after they brawled on the season one finale. Throughout P-Valley’s second season, we’ve been watching as Miss. Mississippi suffers the consequences of her terrible decision.

“It was tough. It was really tough,” Thornton told Essence about watching it play out. “You wait two years to step into her shoes again and you see just a very real scenario play out. Of course, this wasn’t the smartest decision but it’s also very real. People protect their abusers all the time. With that, she absolutely has to deal with her consequences. This is not a fairytale. In episode one, you hope that Keyshawn and Diamond have this beautiful moment when they see each other again but he pushes her away. We see that her family at The Pynk does not want her there. She is no longer welcome there either. I’m glad Katori put a very real situation in the script.”

P-Valley airs every Friday on STARZ.