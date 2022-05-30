MadameNoire Featured Video

Future is often bashed for being toxic from his relationships to women and even his children, but a recent post from one of his sons shows the “Life is Good” rapper deserves some credit.

Future’s adoptive son, Jaiden, recently graduated high school and he made sure he was in attendance. The graduate posted a slideshow of photos from the joyous day and Future is seen standing next to him gleaming with pride. He also attended the gathering that took place afterwards.

“I just want to just say I’m proud of Jaiden,” Future said in a video of a graduation celebration. “I didn’t graduate high school, so I always wanted my sons to graduate high school.”

His mother also shouted out Future for always being there for Jaiden, who is his eldest child.

“Say thank you to Nayvadius for always being there,” she said.

The Atlanta rapper has eight biological children and has opened up about how difficult it is to spend quality time with them and be there for milestone moments. He told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that he has to sacrifice a lot of time with them due to his many other career-related obligations. It’s hard for all of them, but Future said his children have to understand that when his career calls, he must answer.

“You have to just do music and you’re becoming this entertainer and so many people require so much of your time for different things, different obligations you have to make money, or just different obligations you have as a person in whatever the situation may be,” he said.

“You gotta leave town and miss out on certain things, that you feel like you should be there. Like, your dad should be a part of this moment. I gotta be like, ‘Damn, man, your daddy really a superstar and entertainer.’ My kids gotta understand, they gotta make a sacrifice, having a superstar dad. My career choice is my career choice. Just stepping out of that zone, to be able to be a provider. I understand my position as a provider and my role as a dad also…Just being able to be comfortable with it. Everybody wanna be a super dad and the best dad ever but sometimes, I’m just realizing that I’m not perfect.”

