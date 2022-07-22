MadameNoire Featured Video

With work-from-home jobs becoming more common, a lot of us spend much of our days in our habitats. In fact, the Environmental Protection Agency reports that most Americans spend 90 percent of their days indoors. While it would be healthier to get outside more, that’s a topic for another time. For now, if you have to be in your home a lot, you should make it a place that brings you joy. After all, our home environments impact our mental health greatly. The MacArthur Foundation has found that poor housing conditions can lead to mental health issues, and the University of Minnesota reports that a cluttered or dark home can lead us to feel sad and anti-social. How your home looks and feels matters. And today, we could all use a little uplifting. So make your home your safe haven and your source of inspiration. Here are ways to create moments of joy around your home.

Find Images Of Beloved Vacation Spots

What are some of your favorite places you’ve vacationed? Was there every a beach, lake, mountain or other landscape where you felt really peaceful or joyful? Find artwork depicting that landscape. Purchase a massive painting of your favorite beach (you can support an artist while you’re at it) and display it prominently in your home. That way, you can mentally return to that spot any time you look at that painting.

Frame Active Photos

You likely have thousands of photos in your phone’s camera roll that you’ve forgotten about. These are photos of precious, happy moments smiling, laughing, dancing and relaxing with loved ones. Find some really active ones that are full of energy – like photos of you dancing with your partner or kids – and print these out. Print out several, in a series, and hang them up in your home right by the entrance so you’re welcomed with those happy memories the second you get home.

Display Treats In Glass

What is a treat that makes you happy, just when you look at it? Donuts with sprinkles? Blueberry muffins? Coconut scones? Chocolate chip cookies? Keep a fresh batch on hand and keep them displayed in a pretty, clear glass case on your countertop – the way you see them in cute cafes. A little treat can lift your spirits, and just seeing these pretty, sweet treats can make you happy.

Put Out Cherished Objects

Too often we store precious items away in boxes and deep in closets. A hand-painted plate from an ancestor. A seashell we found on vacation. A knitted blanket a friend gave us. Put these items out on display, around your home. They’re meant to be seen every day so they can give you a warm feeling.

Create A Colorful Corner

A burst of colors can instantly help create moments of joy. So even if you want most of your home to be understated, choose one corner to make colorful. You can paint one wall turquoise, add a bright carpet, reupholster some old chairs with bright and colorful fabric. Add some flowers to the table. Researchers at the University of Essex found that just looking at bright colors makes us feel happier.

Build A Chill Out Corner

No matter how crazy life gets, it’s important to have one place where you can relax. So create a chill out corner. Find an ergonomic chair that just hugs your body. Add fuzzy, comforting blankets with satisfying textures. Add a candle with a scent that instantly makes you feel at ease. Put out a coffee table book with uplifting quotes throughout its pages or a photography book full of calming images of nature. When you just need a brief break from it all, go to this corner.

Bring The Outside In

Simply looking at nature can make us feel happier and create moments of joy. Researchers at the University of Minnesota state that exposure to nature reduces blood pressure, slows the heart rate and even reduces muscle tension. So bring the outside in. Add plants to your home. Remove items that are blocking a window. Add images of nature or even add wallpaper with a nature print.

Cultivate A Happy Playlist

Take some time to think of songs that always boost your mood. This might take some time. And you might need several playlists, including ones with energetic music that makes you want to dance and ones with soothing music that make you feel at ease. Create a few and integrate them into your Amazon Alexa or similar device. Turn these on the moment you get home. Or, if you can activate your device remotely, turn them on before you even walk in the door.