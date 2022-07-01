MadameNoire Featured Video

On July 1st, International Reggae Day ushers in a wave of appreciation for a genre of music whose legacy-defining noteshave struck a chord of positivity and unity with music lovers far and wide for decades. With the roots of Reggae music firmly planted into the cultural fabric of Jamaica dating back to the 1960’s, global streaming service TIDAL is connecting its users to the history of Reggae by inviting some of the most iconic artists from the four corners of the globe to curate exclusive playlists.

Celebrities such as Grammy-award winning artist Shaggy, ZJ Liquid, former Police frontman Sting, Sean Paul and ZJ Sparks have been tapped by the streaming giant to share some of their favorite Reggae releases with their followers and fans. Supported by a flagship playlist that revels in the diversity of the genre, each playlist will offer fascinating insights into each artist’s own unique taste in Reggae and Dancehall, ranging from classics and UK hits to cutting-edge Dancehall. According to TIDAL’s Reggae/Dancehall Editor, Reshma B, Jamaica’s undeniable ability to influence popular culture is a remarkable testament to the power of music that is evidenced by the influential beats and rhythms of chart-topping hits in various musical landscapes.

“All of these guest curators bring their own unique perspective to the musical selections they’ve compiled,” she explained. “Artists like Sean Paul and Shaggy have taken Jamaican music to new levels of international acclaim, topping the charts and winning numerous awards along the way (…) Since the inception of reggae, DJs and sound systems have played an integral part in making sure that this music can reach the people, so it’s an honorto have playlists from two of Jamaica’s respected DJs: ZJ Sparks and ZJ Liquid.”

As one of the most sought-after disc jockeys on the contemporary Reggae and Dancehall scene, ZJ Sparks has long stood as an ambassador of Reggae music, and was honored by TIDAL’s outreach to commemorate International Reggae Day, commonly known as JulyOne.

“They asked me to put together 15 songs and I didn’t feel as if that number could adequately represent Reggae/Dancehall: we have given to the world so many genres of music. I ended up sending 150 of the best,” she laughed.

In curating her playlist, this music arbiter – who has worked alongside global superstars such as Chronixx and Dan Evens – wanted to bring balance to the listening table by including male and female artists with particular emphasis on modern sounds. “In the music industry, whether you are a writer, engineer, artist, producer, DJ – female professionals are underrepresented. Women in Reggae have been doing a fantastic job in increasing their presence and I wanted to use my playlist to amplify their voice and ensure that we celebrate their contributions.”

With Black Music Month recently wrapping up in June, Reshma B believes that digital streaming platforms such as TIDAL have a unique responsibility to serve the streaming needs of its users while still bringing awareness to Caribbean-oriented genres of music such as Reggae. For her, recognizing the vehicle that drivesglobal pop culture forward includes appreciating African-American musical forms such as jazz, blues, and soul as important influences on the early Jamaican music scene, and the reciprocity of impact between the genesis of Jamaican sound system culture and Hip-Hop. An important part of that cultural stethoscope includes casting a light on the vast number of contemporary female artists in Reggae Music today. “As a female—and specifically as a woman of color—it is very important for me to highlight the contributions of other females. Although reggae has been a male-dominated industry for a long time, women have undeniably played a crucial role. It’s only right that we lift up their voices in any way we can.” ZJ Sparks was in agreement of this position, adding that digital streaming platformsmust also support Reggae culture with innovative thinking.“

There are many persons are not yet familiar with Reggae, and we have to move beyond just exposing the music to the diaspora and the familiar. Let’s move the music into the ears of persons who might not have access to an ample supply of Reggae sounds from the source and expose our culture to more consumer channels.”

Music lovers can join in on the International Reggae Day celebrations by checking out TIDAL’s flagship playlist here, and ZJ Sparks’ specially-curated TIDAL playlist here.

About Tenille Clarke:

Tenille Clarke is an avid storyteller, seasoned publicist and cultural enthusiast from Trinidad and Tobago who often pens about her ongoing love affair with travel, entertainment and culture through a Caribbean lens. Follow her digital journey @tenilleclarke1 on Instagram and Twitter.