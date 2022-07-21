MadameNoire Featured Video

A teenage girl who was fatally shot in Miami has been identified as rapper Trina’s niece.

According to WSVN, 17-year-old Toni Chester was fatally shot in the Liberty City section of Miami. Besides Chester, two other men in their 20s were also shot. They were able to make it to Ryder Trauma Center for medical treatment. A black Mercedes-Benz was found a mile from the crime scene ridden with bullet holes with the back windshield and side window shattered.

Police haven’t identified her as related to Trina but family members confirmed this to WSVN.

Local 10 News reported that Chester was in the area with her boyfriend, who was one of the men who was shot.

“The woman who was pronounced deceased on the scene was there visiting. She didn’t live in that precise area,” Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat told WSVN. “We don’t know who was the intended target, but definitely, it was a very big scene, and we still are trying to work on getting more answers.”

Fallat added, “We’re still trying to piece the puzzle together, there’s an additional scene that could be related. We’re still trying to figure out how it fits in with our incident, so there’s a lot of more questions than we have answers.”

Trina has not commented on the shooting of her niece, known by friends and family as Suga. Their cousin Bobby Lytes, who starred on Love & Hip Hop Miami, posted a heartfelt message to her on Instagram.

Heaven couldn’t wait for you. I’m so sorry my baby cousin. You were always suppose to be the most protected. You were always the princess. Everyone who knows you, knows how talented you are. You were the next big thing when it came to rap. You were going to take over the world. I’m so sorry this happened, I’m so so sorry! I can’t stop crying and I’m angry. You had your whole life ahead of you. I’m going to hold on to the memories we created, the time we did spend together. I’m going to always remember Big Suga! Even as I write this I’m at a lost for words, I don’t know what more to say, except we are all going to miss you, but your energy I can still feel! Fly high and find any way you can each day to show us you are still with us, ❤️ until meet again

Chester was preparing to start her senior year of high school.