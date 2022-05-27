MadameNoire Featured Video

The husband of one of the slain teachers who was killed in the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas has died. Joe Garcia, who was married to high school sweetheart Irma Garcia, died of a heart attack just two days after his wife’s death, CNN reported.

“What happened was my Uncle Joe went to go leave flowers for my Tia (Aunt) Irma, his wife, and whenever he got back, he sat down at the kitchen table with his entire family, and after 3 minutes, he just fell over,” Joe Garcia’s nephew John Martinez told USA Today. “I’m told my mom was giving him chest compressions. It happened around 10 o’clock. I know my little brother was there. They called the ambulance and I was told they couldn’t bring him back. They took him to Uvalde Memorial Hospital. I’m not sure if they confirmed his death at the house or the hospital.”

The Garcias were married for 24 years. They leave behind four children ages 23, 19,15 and 13.

These back-to-back losses have caused this family to be overwhelmed with grief.

“Honestly, it genuinely feels like I got hit by another truck. It just doesn’t make sense,” Martinez added. “My heart hurts so bad for my four cousins. I did hear from my little brother that my dad’s chest was hurting, as well. My parents lost family and their best friends.”

Accused killer 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot and killed 19 children, two teachers including Irma Garcia and left 17 people wounded.

On top of dealing with grief, the loved ones of the victims are now infuriated over reports that school police didn’t act with a sense of urgency when confronting Ramos.

“He walked in unobstructed initially,” Victor Escalon, a regional director for the state’s Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference according to The New York Times. “He was not confronted by anybody.”

Uvalde police officers are also being accused of not acting soon enough as well.

“Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to,” Javier Cazares, whose daughter was killed in the shooting, told the Associated Press. “More could have been done. They were unprepared.”

