Jason Derulo reportedly brought Jena Frumes a $3.6 million Los Angeles mansion after the two welcomed their first child and romantically went their separate ways.

The 5,000-square-foot Encino neighborhood home includes five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, according to Dirt.

The property features a double gated driveway that pulls into the front of the residence’s black and white trimmed exterior.

While built in 2020, the modern farmhouse-inspired lodging was purchased by Derulo in March 2022.

The interior includes white oak flooring and blonde wood accents, a large pantry off the kitchen and sliding glass doors that transition the family room into the backyard.

The home’s other highlights include a “pool with built-in spa and waterfall features, a soundproof movie theater, an outdoor farmhouse and BBQ area,” TMZ reports.

The outlet’s coverage details that Frumes and her 1-year-old son with Derulo live in the Encino home exclusively.

The news about Frumes’ presence in the home comes shortly after the influencer claimed Derulo’s infidelity alleged led to her and the singer’s split last September.

“If a man wants a different girl every week over his family, I’ll never accept that,” Frumes shared on social media earlier this month. “I’ll never be OK with sharing a lover that I love with all my heart!!!”

“You don’t know what women go through to try and ‘make it work,'” the model continued. “It was never about money or dating someone famous. I was in love and we planned a baby and life together! It didn’t work out and life must go on.”

Frumes and Derulo welcomed their son in May 2021 after over a year of dating.

If you’re interested, see photos of the home Derulo reportedly purchased for Frumes via Dirt.

