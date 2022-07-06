MadameNoire Featured Video

Jena Frumes recently revealed her version of details on why she and singer Jason Derulo called it quits about five months after the birth of their son.

The influencer took to her Instagram comments on June 30 to sound off on an online user who highlighted that she and Derulo had a child out of wedlock.

Frumes captioned the post, “You are beautiful, you are worth it and YOU are irreplaceable. Don’t forget that💙.”

Trolls questioned the influencer’s sentiments in the comments and said, “You’re worth it in what way? You’re not married which means your child is a b—–d and you’re playing the wh— role. Y’all got morals mixed up.”

That’s when Frumes hit the commenter with a clapback.

“I wouldn’t call myself a wh–e. It’s unfortunate [the] situation didn’t work out because we once did aspire to be married. But maybe it’s best to be single than to be in a relationship and constantly be disrecpted and cheated on and lied to. Or is it better to stay quiet so people like you approve?”