Jena Frumes recently revealed her version of details on why she and singer Jason Derulo called it quits about five months after the birth of their son.
The influencer took to her Instagram comments on June 30 to sound off on an online user who highlighted that she and Derulo had a child out of wedlock.
Frumes captioned the post, “You are beautiful, you are worth it and YOU are irreplaceable. Don’t forget that💙.”
Trolls questioned the influencer’s sentiments in the comments and said, “You’re worth it in what way? You’re not married which means your child is a b—–d and you’re playing the wh— role. Y’all got morals mixed up.”
That’s when Frumes hit the commenter with a clapback.
“I wouldn’t call myself a wh–e. It’s unfortunate [the] situation didn’t work out because we once did aspire to be married. But maybe it’s best to be single than to be in a relationship and constantly be disrecpted and cheated on and lied to. Or is it better to stay quiet so people like you approve?”
Frumes Spills More Tea On The Split
The influencer said in her Instagram Stories that although she ultimately wanted herself and Derulo to remain a family, the singer’s alleged infidelities and disrespect stopped that from happening.
“Women really don’t deserve to be treated and judged the way they are. No one aspires to be a single mom,” Frumes wrote. “It’s the biggest heartbreak and failure for me personally knowing I’m alone in this when I wanted love, marriage and a happy family unit. But if your non-negotiables are being tested, you’ll never find peace in that relationship.”
“If a man wants a different girl every week over his family I’ll never accept that… We will never be able to make it work ‘happily’ [and I] was straight up told that I should ‘turn the other cheek,'” the influencer claimed. She then added: “I’ll never be OK with sharing a lover that I love with all my heart!!!”
Frumes ended the lengthy message by encouraging trolls “to stop blaming the women like we chose the single mother life.”
“That s–t is hella annoying. You don’t know what women go through to try and ‘make it work.’ It was never about money or dating someone famous…” she said about her romance with Derulo. “I was in love and we planned a baby and life together! It didn’t work out and life must go on. Leave me alone.”
Frumes And Derulo’s History
Frumes and Derulo began dating in March 2020, according to People.
After over a year of romance, the couple welcomed a son together in May 2021.
While the two went their separate ways that September, Derulo told the outlet that November that he and Frumes had an “amazing relationship” as co-parents.
Considering Frumes latest posts, it’s unclear whether she and Derulo remain on good terms.