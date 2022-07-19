MadameNoire Featured Video

After all the controversy, Netflix is finally doing right by Mo’Nique. In a recent announcement, it was revealed that she will soon be filming her own stand-up comedy special for the streaming service.

“Hey y’all it’s your girl Mo’Nique and I’m so excited to share that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special. In case you didn’t hear, I’m also reuniting with my friend, my brother director Mr. Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance,” she said. “You won’t want to miss either of them, so y’all stay tuned! Thank y’all my sweet babies! I love us for real!”

In June 2022, she and Netflix settled their lawsuit for an undisclosed amount. The Precious star sued them for discrimination and retaliation after she accused them of lowballing her. They previously offered her $500,000 for a one-hour comedy special when they have historically offered other comedians millions of dollars.

“I couldn’t accept that low offer because if I did … I couldn’t sleep at night,” she told Sway in the Morning in 2018. “If I accepted $500,000, what does Tiffany Haddish have coming? If I accept that, what does the Black female comedian have coming? Because what they’ll say is, ‘Mo’Nique accepted this and she’s got that.’ So, what do they have coming?”

While the Baltimore native felt she was lowballed, Netflix stated that the initial $500,000 offered was a starting offer. They expected to continue negotiations but that didn’t happen.

“The offer made to Mo’Nique was merely an ‘opening offer’ from which there was an expectation — both by Netflix and Mo’Nique — of continued negotiations likely leading to increased compensation being offered to Mo’Nique,” read the complaint according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Once Mo’Nique engaged in protected conduct by protesting the discriminatory offer, Netflix shut down any further negotiations and refused to negotiate in good-faith consistent with its standard practices.”

Mo’Nique will film it in Atlanta sometime this year.