MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish is Harvard’s latest big-name Hollywood student.

The actress and Grammy-winning comedienne shared on her Instagram Stories that she hasn’t been super active on social media as of late because she’s busy at the Ivy League with her studies.

“Hey, y’all. It’s your girl Tiffany Haddish. I ain’t been on here lately and it’s because I’m getting educated,” said the Night School star. “That’s right. I’ve been going to Harvard for the last three days.”

While giving a classroom tour, she added, “I’m a student now! Look, this is the class. Bam! Harvard!”

“Certificated! I’m getting a certificate! Educated, baby!” Haddish emphasized. “They said I wasn’t gon’ make it. I MADE IT! Don’t be jealous, don’t be jealous. Fill out your paperwork and you can get in, too — no, you can’t! NO YOU CAN’T!”

Other celebrities who’ve participated in or been accepted into Harvard’s certificate programs include Swizz Beatz, LL Cool J, Ciara, Ja Rule and Tyra Banks.

RELATED CONTENT: “6 Celebrities Who Rocked Caps And Gowns And Received Bachelors and Honorary Degrees”

In other posts, Haddish did celebratory TikTok dances and posed with some of her classmates, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

“I love intelligent people, especially ones smarter then me. If I could be surrounded by people more intelligent and wiser then me, I think I would be in Heaven finally!” Haddish posted on Twitter on June 4.

A man who claims to be a fellow student replied by saying: “As a classmate with you at Harvard, you added so much insight and wisdom. Thank you for making our class better.”

Congrats to Haddish! We love to see anyone furthering their education, especially Black women at an Ivy League.

RELATED CONTENT: “Yara Shahidi Graduates From Harvard And Has Been ‘Celebrating ALL Week'”