MadameNoire Featured Video

Two months after his sudden death, Kevin Samuels’ cause of death has been revealed. The controversial YouTuber died due to natural causes.

According to his autopsy report obtained by E! News, hypertension was the culprit behind his death. Atenolol, a drug used to treat hypertension, was found in his system, TMZ reported.

Kevin Samuels died on May 5 at his Atlanta, Georgia home. He was with a woman he met earlier that night, 32-year-old Ortensia Alcantara. After Samuels’ collapsed, she called 911. She told 911 operators that she was a nurse and administered CPR to Samuels after he turned blue. Since she had just met Samuels, she didn’t know what address to tell the 911 operators. During the 18-minute call, Alcantara became frantic due feeling they weren’t acting urgently enough.

“I’m not going to stop giving him CPR,” she said to the operator. “Ask the front f****** desk.”

You could hear her desperate cries as performed CPR and tried to save Samuels.

“Come on Kevin, you got this, just try to breathe. Come on, think about your mom. Think about your daughter.”

Samuels’ mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, found out about his death via social media.

”That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out,” she told NBC News. “I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified. All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

Kevin Samuels built his platform on telling Black women, especially single mothers, that they were going to die alone and that they weren’t beautiful. He would give them low ratings regarding their looks and tell them they were overweight and destined to have health issues like high blood pressure. It’s ironic that Samuels died alone due to a health issue he told Black women was coming their way.

RELATED CONTENT: Kevin Samuels’ Family Says GoFundMe Campaign Was Created By An ‘Imposter’