MadameNoire Featured Video

Over the weekend rumors swirled that the family of controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels created a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses for the 57-year-old’s service. The account, which was allegedly created by the dating guru’s close friend Melanie King, asked for donations to help out his mother and daughter and claimed that the image consultant “did not have a will or beneficiary” in place.

Now, Samuels’ family has come forward and they say the GoFundMe campaign is completely bogus. A source close to the polarizing social media personality’s relatives told TMZ that there was an imposter behind the account trying to raise a whopping $50,000. According to the confidante, GoFundMe contacted the family to confirm whether it was real when the account began to surface across the internet. When the family told them they had no part in creating the campaign, they quickly scrubbed the bogus fundraiser from the site. The company offered to give Samuels’ family the “few hundred bucks” that was raised on the fake page, but they declined the offer.

Initially, when rumors about Samuels being broke began to spread, social media lit up with mixed commentary. Many people were in disbelief that Samuels, who often preached about financial stability and the high-value man lifestyle, would need donations to cover his homegoing. Some rumors even alleged that the crass YouTube star lived in a modest one-bedroom rental apartment in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood prior to his passing.

“So wait… Kevin Samuels wasn’t a high-value man after all? They needed a gofundme for his funeral because he was broke? He was out here living in rented rooms? No life insurance? Nothing? This is the incel king that those losers worshipped? Lawd#KevinSamuels,” wrote one Twitter user.

While another person chimed in:

“Kevin Samuels family has to set up a gofundme?? A real high value man would’ve had life insurance and savings. But what do I know I’m just a leftover.”

Some rushed in to defend Samuels.

As previously reported, on May 5, medical officials arrived to find Samuels unresponsive on the floor of his apartment. In a shocking 911 call, the woman who was reported to be with Samuels during his final moments, said that the controversial star passed out and turned blue after complaining of chest pains. He was rushed to Piedmont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

RELATED CONTENT: Not Kevin Samuels Out Here Talking Like He Got Sense, Advises Men To ‘Keep Your Broke A** At Home’ If They Can’t Pay For Dates