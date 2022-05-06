MadameNoire Featured Video

On Cinco de Mayo, the breaking news of Kevin Samuels’ death spread like wildfire and damn near broke the internet. Mostly, people could not wrap their heads around the uncanny news and scrambled to find credible sources to discount or qualify such a report. As uncanny as the hearsay seemed, it turned out to be true, according to Black With No Chaser who first broke the news.

NBCNews further confirmed Samuels’ death on May 6, after speaking with his mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, who discovered her son had died via social media.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out,” Samuels-Burch told the outlet by phone. “I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” She added: “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

Surely, it’s a saddening thing to experience the loss of an offspring, particularly days shy of Mother’s Day this coming weekend. Regards to Ms. Samuels-Burch.

Despite not knowing whether the brazen YouTuber, who had 1.4 million followers, was in fact deceased, social media users tweeted a litany of dismissive comments about his demise—many having to do with Samuels foul remarks toward Black women:

A gaggle of Kevin Samuels’ stans sent condolences and expressed regard for their beloved cringey king. Some of them may have even fought back tears, they certainly lashed out as they remembered their crass comrade:

Details surrounding Samuels’ death have yet to be confirmed, however, NBCNews reported that a woman, who was present in his apartment, told Atlanta Police Department that the insolent influencer “had complained about chest pain and that she attempted to help him but he fell.” Social media users sounded off about the irony of his criticism:

After 24 hours of uncertainty—alas, it is true. The 56-year-old self-proclaimed image consultant, who shitted on Black men for being broke and Black women for asserting themselves, bearing children and carrying extra weight, is now dead—and three things also ring true: Not many people give a fuck; The Incels and the Pickmes are not well; Sometimes, when you live by the sword you can actually die by the sword, too.

RELATED CONTENT: Dr. Umar Johnson Is Right About Kevin Samuels Making Money Off Making Black Women Feel Bad