Nick Cannon is doing a good job keeping his name in the headlines.

The Wild n’ Out host’s most recent Instagram post has social media users wondering if the father of 8 is finally ready to settle down with one of his many special ladies.

Cannon posted two photos on July 14 — the first being a snapshot of him and a beautiful mystery woman in a romantic embrace.

The second photo was a close-up of assumably Cannon holding up a box with a stunning teardrop-shaped diamond ring.

The 41-year-old captioned the photos, “I said I would never do it again but… Finally doing what the world wants me to do… 💍.”

Whether it be the dramatic tint of photos or the randomness of the proposal, social media users seemed skeptical of Cannon’s seeming engagement announcement.

Commenters asked, “What movie is this for?” and “Is this a music video?”

Other reactions included, “Oh lord,” “Nick please,” and “Wait a d*mn minute…….🤣🤣.”

Cannon’s Recent Thoughts On Marriage

Cannon said back in June that he’d be open to tying the knot again despite his failed attempts at monogamy.

“I’m a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, so I love the concept. I love the ceremony of it,” Cannon said on matrimony. “I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships, but God ain’t done with me. We’re going to figure it out.”

The Hollywood multi-hyphenate’s out-of-the-blue engagement post also comes after he referred to his ex-wife Mariah Carey as his “fantasy love” on the HOT TEE podcast earlier this month.

Cannon said he feels he’ll never have another romance like the one he shared with the Grammy winner, so “of course” he’d get back together with her.

Still, despite his feelings, Cannon stated he respects Carey’s current relationship with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

“I truly respect the relationship that she’s been in for quite some time,” Cannon said about Carey and Tanaka. “Dude is amazing with my kids… I truly respect that. But, come on, [Mariah’s] my fantasy love… I will never have a love like I had with Mariah, and I appreciate that.”

“It was literally like a fairy tale with Mariah,” he continued. “If it could be the way that it was, I’m there. Always be my baby.”

