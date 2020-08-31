Mariah Carey Talks Colorism, Co-Parenting, Eminem And Ellen

If you’ve been paying attention to the news, you know that comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has not been having the best year. She’s been accused of helming a toxic work environment, full of disrespect, degradation, and in some cases racial insensitivity.

These accusations came from longtime or short term employees who worked for the hit daytime talk show.

On the flip side, several celebrities have stepped out in support of DeGeneres. Kevin Hart, Sofia Vergara, Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher and many more have lent their voices to the star’s defense. Their comments fell on deaf ears, considering they didn’t work for Ellen and the messages of support spoke about their personal relationships and charity work rather than the work environment—which they couldn’t possibly know anything about.

In the campaign against DeGeneres, the internet is doing what it often does, searching the archives for proof of her character.

In their quest, they found a 2008 clip of Mariah Carey on Ellen’s show. At the time, there were rumors swirling that Carey was pregnant. And while she told Ellen that she didn’t want to talk about it, the host persisted, to the point of offering Carey champagne as a way to force her into revealing the news.

Sadly, weeks later Carey suffered a miscarriage.

It’s cringey to watch now.

And in a recent interview with Vulture, ahead of her upcoming memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, the singer spoke about that time from over a decade ago.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath,” she says. “I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.” Carey goes on to say that there is “an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do? It’s like, [sings] ‘What are you going to do?’ ”

Since we’re here we might as well share the other interesting bits from her interview. Remember, in response to Eminem saying he was scared Mariah was going to include him in her memoir, Da Brat told a rather embarrassing story about him ejaculating before the two could even get their clothes off? Well, that will likely be the only juicy tale you’ll hear about the rapper as it pertains to Carey.

When asked about Eminem, Carey told Vulture, “There’s some songs that I can sing in response to that, but I will not do it. If somebody or something didn’t pertain to the actual meaning of Mariah Carey, as is the title, then they aren’t in the book.”

There you have it.

Carey recently went viral when her son Morrocan (Rocky), at the suggestion of his Tik Tok fans, asked his mother to say hello. She said that she was on a business call. But people assumed that she only said that because she didn’t want to be seen without makeup.

Carey said giving her 9-year-old son a Tik Tok was not her idea. She thinks he’s too young. And after the incident he was placed on Tik Tok timeout.

“Okay, I was really on a business call,” Carey says, mildly annoyed at the whole situation. “Co-parenting,” she says, then sings, “‘Yeah, it ain’t easy, baby. It ain’t easy.’ But you know what? It’s important. We keep it good for them.”

Vulture notes that Carey refused to speak about Cannon’s anti-Semitic comments.

But further speaking about her children and the way she and Nick are raising them, Carey said,

“They have stability. That’s what I didn’t have. They will never have a holiday that’s not happy unless something I can’t do anything about happens. They understand that they are Black. They have a whole lot of self-esteem and self-worth that I never had. And I probably still don’t now. I know that I still don’t.”

She also dove in to the topic of colorism and the way Black people perceived her once she got in the industry—which was the complete opposite of the way the Black women in her family embraced her as a child.

“The truth is I will never say I had the same experience as a darker-skinned woman…having a white mother, and being forced to live in white neighborhoods, and feeling ashamed that there is nobody visibly Black there … and I’m being so real right now that I want to edit myself…Believe you me, I’m not thrilled to be this skin tone all the time. How was I supposed to fit in? I was, like, the only one that’s this weird mutant, mutt — using an antiquated phrase that I’m not asking anyone else to ever use again, but I’m embracing it — mulatto girl. I’m not even embracing it. It’s a horrible way of defining somebody. It actually means ‘mule.’

While Carey acknowledges that her complexion benefitted her career, she says, it also “distanced me from the comfort of support and protection from some Black people. Which is an even deeper kind of a pain, pile of pain, if that makes sense. It’s been a lot.”

You can read her full interview with Vulture, here.