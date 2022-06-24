MadameNoire Featured Video

Amber Rose has re-emerged with new music. The Philly native has teamed up with legendary producer Mannie Fresh for her latest single “GYHO (Get Your Hoe On)/Gotcha.” For her new hoe anthem, Amber Rose put her own twist of the Big Tymers’ “Get Your Roll On.”

On the lusty track she raps,

I like loud pipes. Cheetah prints, tiger stripes. Big d***** are better. Business over pleasure. PlayStation 5 please. Don’t worry about your man. He’s coming with me.

The two-part track is Rose’s first song in almost a decade. She released her first track “F.A.M.E” featuring then boyfriend Wiz Khalifa back in 2012. She collaborated with him again later that year on his O.N.I.F.C. album and spit a few bars on “Rise Above.”

The former video vixen didn’t say anything about an upcoming project.

Rose has always been adamant about crushing the double standards between men and women. Whether it’s a television show, a book or her annual Slut Walk, the mother-of-two has always pushed for a tolerance and open-mindedness about women’s sexuality. When she decided to start her own SlutWalk, it was to not only promote sex positivity but also condemn victim blaming.

“A lot of things pertaining to SlutWalk happened to me,” she told HarpersBAZAAR in 2018. “I didn’t know how to articulate what was going on and why I was feeling this way. It was because I was sexually assaulted, I had been raped, and I was slut-shamed. I was victim blamed, as well. I didn’t really have words to those things that were happening to me until I started looking online and seeing things and realizing I wasn’t alone, and that I now have a platform where I can help other women who are recovering and healing.”

Take a look at the racy “GYHO/Gotcha” video below.