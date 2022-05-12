MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion is trending on social media with no thanks to her detractors. Once again, she is at the center of backlash over her account of what happened the night she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez.

A leaked portion of what seems to be an LAPD police report that dropped earlier this week, via Mob Radio, is circulating on Twitter. Information seems to imply the Houston rapper, born Megan Pete, was transported to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and “treated by Dr. Lofferedo for lacerations to her left foot.”

The screenshot of the “Continuation Sheet” also highlighted that “Dr. Lofferedo confirmed laceration due to stepping on glass.”

Social media users have been using this misrepresented information to double down on their belief that Megan lied about being shot by Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson. Some believe the leak shares clear proof that Megan’s foot injury was a result of broken glass on the ground and not because she was shot.

Detractors’ claims oppose other information highlighted in what’s labeled as “Operative & Procedure Notes” from Cedar-Sinai’s Orthopaedic Surgery department on July 12, 2020 — the night of the incident. The medical report noted that allegedly, Megan “initially thought she stepped in glass.”

The document seemingly confirmed that Megan was, in fact, shot in her lower extremities. It stated that during the rapper’s medical treatment that night, “the bullet fragment was identified and successfully removed” on her right side.

The document further detailed that Megan had a soft tissue wound on the left side.

While there was “no exposed bone or major neurovascular structures or tendons,” the report noted that bullet fragments were identified, and “two 1 cm fragments were removed from the wound” on the left side.

Cedar-Sinai’s account highlighted that “three bullet fragments were saved [and] packaged according to standard protocol and passed off to appropriate authorities.”

It also documented “there were tiny fragments of retained missile noted, however deemed too small to attempt retrieval.”

Megan herself has been very public about her account of what happened on the July 2020 night the incident between her and Tory occurred.

The “Plan B” rapper has stated many times that Tory shot at her.

RELATED CONTENT: “Megan Thee Stallion Recounts Alleged Shooting Involving Tory Lanez In An Interview With Gayle King”

At this point, all anyone can do is wait to pass judgment until this case goes to trial — which is set to begin on Sept. 14, according to MADAMENOIRE’s previous reporting.

Victim-blaming in this situation and defending someone who is yet to be proven innocent in court qualifies as an example of an act of violence endured by Black women.

If Tory is convicted, he faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

See some of the tweets defending Megan down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “What Is The Prize For Black Women’s Loyalty To The Black Men Who Harm Us?”