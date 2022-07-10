MadameNoire Featured Video

Onika—Nicki Minaj, that is—has one child who she affectionately refers to as Papa Bear and that’s it for now.

Pregnancy rumors began to swirl after the Pink Friday rapper headlined at Essence Festival on July 1, where she stunned the audience and brought out label mate and New Orleans native Lil’ Wayne.

The mother and “Monster” rapper wore a fitted outfit that showed off the voluptuous body she is known for. After a recording of the performance hit the internet, that’s all she wrote. Social media users posted comments, suggesting Minaj was “preggers” and “Baby loading.”

One festival concert-goer, told MADAMENOIRE, off the record, that Minaj labored through her performance and appeared to have put on weight.

However, on the evening of July 9, the Young Money millionaire confirmed via Instagram Live that she is not with child, according to Billboard.

Reportedly, during the live IG chat, the question around pregnancy was raised at which the rap royalty responded with a bit of surprise: “Am I pregnant?” Minaj quipped.

“Oh, I did mean to tweet this: I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant,”

The star later corrected herself, though, following up with “Oh wait,” said Minaj. “Did I say it wrong?

I’m sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say I’m not pregnant, I’m fat.”

Minaj’s latest IG posts show her stunting heavily about a G5 jet. In the more recent clip, she is sashaying in front of the luxury plane “dressed in all black like Omen.” A prior post shows the 10-time Grammy nominee sitting pretty on the jet with a black, loose-fitting T-shirt that is suitable enough to conceal thickness or pregnancy.

Pregnant or nah, the head Barbs in charge continues to slay shows. Minaj is slated to perform in the UK on July 10 for the Wireless Festival at London’s Finsbury Park. Other acts set to take the stage include City Girls, Shenseea, Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Polo G.

