Volleyball player Kim Glass was the victim of a gruesome attack by a man. In a video, she explained that the man hit her with a metal pipe as she was leaving a restaurant with a friend in Los Angeles on July 8. This blow left her with stitches and a black eye that is swollen shut.

He had something in his hand on the other side of the car in the street and he just kind of looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes and as I turned to go tell my friend, ‘I think something’s wrong with him, I think he’s gonna hit the car,’ before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like a pipe, hit me in my eye. Hit me here, here. It happened so fast — he literally flung it from the street so he was not even close to me at all.

After Kim Glass was attacked, bystanders and her friend stepped in to make sure the attacker didn’t flee the scene.

“There were multiple citizens that were holding the suspect awaiting police response and he was taken into custody without incident,” Officer Drake Madison, a spokesperson for the LAPD, told CNN.

According to ABC, the suspect is 51-year-old Semeon Tesfamarian. He was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held without bail.

Glass said that her friends and family have been by her side through this difficult time.

“I have amazing friends and family around me and supporting me and that’s been the best part. I do have multiple fractures up here and a small one here,” she said about her eye.

Despite the scary experience, Glass is in good spirits and encouraged everyone to stay safe.

“Guys, just be safe out there… I wasn’t ready for it and there’s a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now,” she continued.

Fortunately, her vision won’t be impaired as a result of the attack.

https://www.instagram.com/s/aGlnaGxpZ2h0OjE4MjA2NzgwMDc3MDkwMzI4?story_media_id=2878649107096919584&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

