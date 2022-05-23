MadameNoire Featured Video

On May 16, a Black woman was viciously attacked by a white man inside a gas station in the Arlington neighborhood of Jacksonville, Florida.

The victim, 23-year-old Rayme McCoy told local news station News4JAX that she heard the suspect using racist language right before the attack occurred. According to McCoy, the man was already involved in an argument outside of the store. At one point, the assailant began following her into the gas station “ranting and raving.”

McCoy said the man walked up to the counter where she was standing and continued spewing racist remarks at her. At one point, she asked him to back up, but things took a turn for the worst when the man claimed he had a gun in his car.

“So at that point, I felt threatened. He put his beers on the counter in front of my stuff and I slid them over and at that point, that’s when he started punching me in the face,” said McCoy. The shocking exchange, which was caught on the store’s surveillance camera, captured the man punching the young woman at least 10 times before he walked away.

“I was literally shocked,” she continued. “After the first hit, you can see my mouth drop. After actually seeing the video it’s just shocking to see there was other people there and nobody did anything.”

According to reports, McCoy suffered from cuts and bruises to her face after the altercation.

The suspect, 59-year-old Kevin Troy Williamson, was arrested days later on May 20, and was charged with a misdemeanor battery, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. He was later released on bond.

Residents of Jacksonville are worried following Willamson’s release due to his crime-filled past. Court records indicate that Williamson was a registered sex offender and that he had multiple domestic violence cases filed against him. Two of his aggravated assault charges were dropped, and one of them involved the use of a deadly weapon.

“It upset me and it kind of traumatized me,” an anonymous resident who lives nearby Williamson told News4JAX.

“When I looked on my sexual predator list, I actually saw the guy that lived across the street that was beating up on the girl…I’m frightened for all the other people then out here that saw he’s out and he could may very well do this again,” they added.

