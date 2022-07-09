MadameNoire Featured Video

Omarion is known for having an unbothered persona. When is ex Apryl Jones and former bandmate Fizz were involved, he kept his composure. When J-Boog, Fizz and Raz-B clowned him after the Verzuz against Mario, he dismissed them. Now Omarion is releasing a docuseries, Omega: The Gift & The Curse, where he tells his side of the story. On Instagram, he explained that this five-part series will show that just because he is unbothered, it doesn’t mean he is emotionless.

For too long I’ve felt misunderstood & manipulated by the games people play especially when accountability from others has been obsolete. I own my parts in the story -but do you? Respect is what I give to everyone & it’s what I deserve in return. Being unbothered doesn’t mean that you ignore your emotions or how you feel. Being unbothered means that you don’t give someone else your power & YOU decide how to respond instead of reacting. Reacting to everything is a disadvantage because it’s thoughtLESS and doesn’t serve you. Standing up for yourself during challenging times is essential to staying centered and maintaining your peace.

In the trailer, things kick off with the backstage experience of 2019’s The Millennium Tour. While concertgoers were putting on their jersey dresses and airbrushed t-shirts, things were quite tense backstage. The docuseries will follow the Omarion as he reacted to Raz-B’s arrest during the tour, Nipsey Hussle’s death, his reaction to Jones and Fizz and other controversies.

“This monumental tour broke records and garnered two Billboard Music Award nominations for “Top R&B Tour”, however behind the bright lights and excited fans was a show hanging on by a string with a group in a constant state of chaos,” Omega: The Gift & The Curse’s description read.

Omega: The Gift & The Curse will premiere on July 21. He didn’t reveal a network or streaming service yet.