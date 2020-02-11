Raz B Claims Fizz And Omarion Were Always Competing With Each Other

The drama between Lil Fizz, Omarion and the woman they both know intimately, Apryl Jones, has been well-documented. Omarion broke up with Apryl, the mother of his children, B2K reunited for the Millennium tour, after the tour was over, Apryl and Fizz came out stating they were in a relationship.

Given the fact that they were group members for years and had appeared on “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” together as friends, it seemed that his decision to be with Apryl romantically was a violation of bro code and just lazy in terms of searching for a romantic partner.

But according to both Fizz and Apryl, Omarion didn’t play a significant enough role in their current lives to be concerned about his opinion.

And judging by Omarion’s responses to their relationship, he’s not pressed.

Perhaps he’s so mature about all of it because it’s not entirely new to him.

Recently, fellow B2K group member Raz B spoke to BBC 1 Xtra about what went down with Omarion and Fizz, sharing that it’s been a bit of a pattern.

Raz B.: That whole thing right there in itself, I don’t know what the hell that was. I don’t know if that was Mona Scott or just tv—I mean I don’t know what it is because I stayed away from it. There was something there. There was a lot going on that I didn’t know about. But I know that those two particular guys, since we were kids, it was always something with some girl.

DJ Ace: Fighting over a girl?

Raz B: Yeah. I remember Fizz got his solo deal first. And he got his solo album and then Omarion got his. Them two always had something, I don’t know what it is.

DJ Ace: So there was a competition thing going?

Raz B.: I don’t know. Maybe Fizz wants to be Omarion. I don’t know. I’m not taking shots at my boy. Maybe he wants to be number one. I don’t know. Me personally, that’s a touchy situation. I don’t care if somebody put a billion dollars in my face, I’m just not touching that. People want to blame her or blame him for f*cking up the bag. That’s not the case. There was eternal issues that’s been going on since we were kids. That I feel like now that certain elements and past management out the way, how do we come together as brothers and really deal with it…I don’t know that’s a weird one…But I will tell you this, I will never let B2K die. I got something up my sleeve.