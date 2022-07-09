MadameNoire Featured Video

A video Cardi B using her mic for more than rapping has been circulating on the internet. In the video, it looks like the “Money” rapper used her microphone to hit a concert goer in the audience at London’s Wireless Festival. She took to Twitter to say it isn’t true. She added that there was a TV personality they had footage of what happened from a better angle.

”It wasn’t NO FIGHT!” she wrote on Twitter. “@ItsKenBarbie got the whole thing on their page.”

Besides the drama, the crowd was delighted to a performance from Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion when she joined her to perform “WAP.” This was the first time the femcees performed the track together since the 2021 Grammy Awards. Their performance was just as X-Rated as the song. While on stage there was a lot of bending over and sex simulation going on.

As she is getting back to the stage, Cardi B is also continuing to release new fashion. The Bronx Beauty is gearing up to release the second installment of her “Let’s Be Me…Enchanted” collection. For this release, more colors will be added to the Cardi B Classic Leather Sneaker V2 line. New colorways include Quartz Glow, Whisper Blue, Pink Fusion, Core Black and Chalk.

“Everyone knows that I am always going to be 100 percent Cardi,” the Grammy-winning rapper said in a statement. “That’s why I wanted to create a more customizable apparel line with Reebok so everyone who wears the collection can be true to themselves and create looks with my pieces that are unique to their personality.”

The collection also consists of leotards, tops, hoodies and matching sets. Her Classic Leather Sneaker V2 will be available in infant and junior sizes as well. The children’s kicks will be available in colors Astro Pink, Support Teal and Weathered Yellow.