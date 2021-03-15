MadameNoire Featured Video

Sunday night’s Grammy awards were scaled down considerably in comparison to ceremonies from past years due to the pandemic. There was no live audience, there were more performances than awards handed out, and masks were everywhere — including on stage during performances and on all nominees when they sat in the same open room. But while things were a little dry, hair was colorful, edgy, and elegant for the stars.

Megan Thee Stallion was a big winner at the 63rd annual show, and her hair was a winner, too. Her stylist, Kellon Deryck said her look for the night was inspired by her ensemble.

“For her red carpet look Dolce and Gabbana designed the entire look and we just followed the vibe for this stunning look,” Deryck shared. The products that helped to hold everything together included Dyson’s Corrale Straightener and the Supersonic Professional edition dryer, which are pricy tools, as well as Creme of Nature’s Argan Oil Heat Protector Blow Out cream and Perfect Edges, which are affordable.

“First, I started out with applying the Creme of Nature Argan Oil Heat Protector Blow Out Cream throughout the entire hair for full protection before blowing out hair with Dyson Supersonic Professional edition dryer,” he said. As a second step, he proceeded to “curl set” the star’s hair with the straightener tool. He then French twisted the back of the hair, holding it in place with pins before using the straightener on the two front and back strands of Megan’s hair to create the fun, flirty ringlets that framed her face. Deryck completed the look by holding it all together with the Perfect Edges gel.

For her performance look, where she did “Body” and “Savage” live, Megan’s look was inspired by Marilyn Monroe and old Hollywood glam. After using the Dyson dryer and Blow Out cream on her tresses, Deryck tightly curled her hair with the straightener and set her curls with pins. From there, the pins were removed, and the hair was shaped with Dyson’s Supersonic Wide Tooth Comb tool. Her hair was then dried using the Professional edition dryer, and waved into place with Creme of Nature’s Argan Oil Anti-Humidity Gloss Shine Mist.

Both looks were polished and carried the Best Rap Song winner through her magical night.

The man behind Doja Cat’s hair for the awards was stylist Jared Henderson. He played with extensions and color for both Doja’s red carpet look and her futuristic performance. His go-to products came from Joico’s line of newly launched and renovated hair coloring products. For her performance, where she wore a toned-down red ponytail. Henderson said of it, “I would maintain the red tresses by shampooing and conditioning with Joico’s ‘Color Infuse Red’ products.”

Other must-have products for the look included JoiMists Firm Finishing Spray, the K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Glossing Oil, the Power Spray Fast-Dry Finishing Spray, Blonde Life Brilliant Glow Brightening Oil and the Heat Hero Glossing Thermal Protector.

For her edgy red carpet look (Doja wore Roberto Cavali), the wig came together with help from the Defy Damage Protective Shampoo and Conditioner, the Power Whip Whipped Foam, Beach Shake Dry Texturizer and that aforementioned Blonde Life Brilliant Glow Brightening Oil, as well as the Humidity Blocker Plus Protective Finishing Spray.

Joico was also a must for Cardi B’s space girl pink wig for her “WAP and “Up” performance done by her stylist, Tokyo Stylez. She used Joico’s Intensity Rose Gold for the color after lightening the hair into a blonde shade. Once the wig was dried, it was applied to Cardi’s head, and from therem a dime-size amount of the Joico Blonde Life Brilliant Glow Brightening Oil was run through the hair “to add a little shine and moisture.”

It was sprayed with the Firm Finishing Spray before being combed into a style, and the wig was finished with the Joico Humidity Blacker Plus Protective Finishing Spray to seal the style.

Whether you want to get inventive with some wigs as Tokyo and Cardi did, or play with curls like Megan, you now know the products that can help you take your look to the next awards-inspired level.