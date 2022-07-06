MadameNoire Featured Video

Rhode Island Senator Tiara Mack dropped jaws when she uploaded a video of her shaking her tailfeather on her TikTok. On the fourth of July, she shared a video of herself twerking while doing a headstand on the beach. At the end of the video, she said “Vote Senator Mack!” with a smile.

The video has garnered both praise and pushback. Tiara Mack, a Democrat, has received backlash from Republican conservatives especially.

“You have to wonder why it’s left to this show of all places to announce the rising star, the next rising star in the Democratic Party,” Tucker Carlson said on FOX News. “You ever had those moments where you see something and you’re like ‘Oh, that’s the future, that’s what it looks like.’ We saw Tiara Mack, head in the sand, twerking, and we thought, man, that’s the Democratic Party in 2020.”

Mack, 28, saw all the chatter and issued a slew of responses. To the haters on TikTok, she questioned if they were really mad because she’s an Ivy League grad who is a senator with a bangin’ body. She also pointed out that her twerking shouldn’t be the topic of conversation. If you’re going to bring her name up, mention her achievements.

Am I surprised that the internet is more ready to talk about me twerking upside down on America’s birthday yesterday than they are ready to talk about any of the policy wins I have this year, or any of the other accomplishments that I’ve had outside of the Senate chamber, inside of the Senate chamber? I’m not surprised that they would rather talk about me shaking my a**. The consistency and the dedication in which the media decides to target Black queer women, myself, in ways that are unproductive to the narrative…it’s lazy, it’s tacky, and quite frankly, I’m over it.

She had to remind one naysayer that she won by a landslide when she ran for the state senate.

“I literally won my election 60 percent to 40 percent,” she snapped back on TikTok. “I’m looking to get re-elected. Bye.”

In another video, she said twerking couldn’t threaten her political career because her supporters love that she shows that side of herself (no pun intended).

“My constituents fricking love that I’m a real person and fun and not a robot,” she said.

Mack graduated from Brown University in 2016 with a bachelor of arts degree in public health. She’s also Rhode Island’s first Black LGBTQ+ senator.

Take a look at some of her responses below.

