MadameNoire Featured Video

A Charlotte housing complex is being accused of racist practices by a mother and daughter who are being evicted over twerking at the apartment complex’s pool. Marshette Foster told the Charlotte Observer that the Element SouthPark apartment complex had been targeting her and her 21-year-old daughter Alanah Foster since they moved there in July 2021 and now they are unjustly being evicted.

On April 30, Foster said a concierge approached her daughter and her friends at the pool and said a resident had complained about them twerking and added that there were too many people in their group. While Alanah Foster was apologetic, her friend was upset and allegedly used vulgar language because the concierge didn’t approach the other groups of white people at the people about the amount of people they were with. After this incident, Foster said Element SouthPark’s property manager told Foster that she and her daughter were being evicted because her daughter’s friend was vulgar.

Jennifer Kubitz, regional property manager for Greystar, Element SouthPark developer/manager, explained why the Fosters were being evicted and said that the issue was bigger was than twerking.

“Over the past 48 hours, I have received several videos of the behaviors/activities of Alanah and her guests at the pool and through the hallways over the weekend,” Kubitz told the Obsever.

She added that she had “an extensive list of witness accounts not only from residents but also from employees. All witness accounts are supported by the recordings received. We have had an employee report that one of the guests used inappropriate aggressive language which made them uncomfortable. Because of the nature of these recordings, we are unable to forward because there are other residents and minors in them.”

The apartment complex’s management company said that they received complaints about Alanah Foster and her friends along with videos of inappropriate behavior.

“Resident statements and video show the resident and her guests performing acts of public nudity, fighting, and other extremely unacceptable behaviors for any of our residents to witness, but it is especially unacceptable due to the presence of small children,” they said in a statement. “After several resident complaints regarding the actions that occurred in our amenity spaces, we were obligated to enforce the lease which each resident signs and agrees to when moving into our community.”

None of the statements about why they were being evicted mentioned twerking.

Marshette Foster called their reasons “egregious” and denied all claims made against her daughter.

“They’re making us out to be unkempt, uncouth, that we don’t follow the rules,” she said. “It’s not true. It’s like they’re fabricating.”

Foster now has a lawyer to help her fight the eviction.

RELATED CONTENT: Ari Fletcher Claps Back At Critics Who Called Her Out For Twerking While Parenting