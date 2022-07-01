MadameNoire Featured Video

Lance, Harper, Jordan and the rest of the gang will be getting together one more time for The Best Man: Final Chapters. Peacock has announced that a 10-episode series based on the film will premiere on Dec. 22, Entertainment Tonight reported.

This entire original cast will return for the series including Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Harold Perrineau, Regina Hall and Melissa De Souza. The Best Man: Final Chapters will follow the longtime group of friends as their “relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.”

When the show was announced in 2021, director Malcolm D. Lee was ecstatic about being able to continue the story.

“Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise,” he said in a statement. “We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

It’s been two decades since The Best Man was released and fans have been eager for the saga to continue for two decades. When The Best Man Holiday was released in 2013, the film grossed over $72 million in box offices worldwide. There was then talk of a third installment, The Best Man Wedding, but it never happened.

Taye Diggs hinted that film would be flipped into a series before but was tightlipped about what was to come.

“It’s great that people want it. It’s great that people want to do it,” Diggs told Entertainment Tonight. “So we’ll see what ends up happening. We haven’t even read the script yet. I have no idea. That was one of the things that we asked for, was to see the script,” he added. “And I don’t know how much is changed from, I think the script was written years ago, but I don’t know how it has changed.”

Production kicked off back in March. DLee gave sneak peeks of the cast behind the scenes via Instagram.

There will also be some fresh faces joining the cast. New cast members include Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada and Brandon Victor Dixon, Deadline reported.