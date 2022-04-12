MadameNoire Featured Video

Nia Long is known for being one of the beauties from the 1990s who is still as stunning as she was almost 30 years ago. Even though she is always recognized for being flawless, she said it reinforces the pressure for women in Hollywood to look young by any means necessary.

“I so appreciate the compliment. But I have to tell you, there’s so much pressure in this industry to stay beautiful and to stay young. And I’m really not interested in leaning into this idea of perfection,” Long told People.

The Roxanne Roxanne star said she isn’t trying to stop the aging process and instead wants to embrace it.

“I am a proud 51, and eventually I’m going to age in a way where it’s obvious and I want it to happen beautifully and gracefully,” the Brooklyn native added. “I don’t really want the pressure of feeling like I have to be beautiful and perfect because I think beauty comes at any age.”

Many actresses in Hollywood engage in rigorous beauty routines in order to maintain a certain look, but not Long. She said her skin care routine is more about health than beauty.

“I don’t do anti-aging things, or use products because I think I look old or am trying to avoid aging,” she continued. “I use products to stay healthy and to keep healthy, vibrant skin. There’s a difference.”

She added, “The skin gods have definitely blessed me. I’m always grateful and thankful for my good, clean, healthy skin. But I don’t take it for granted. And in order to maintain healthy skin, you have to do the work.”

Long added that looking ageless comes from how you feel, not what products you use. She said she focuses on taking her vitamins, biotin, staying hydrated, using serums and not wearing a lot of makeup.

“But I honestly think the real beauty comes from within,” the mother-of-two added. “And I know for myself, I am a work in progress. I mean, we can use all the creams, all the lotions, all the makeup in the world, but if you’re not feeling good on the inside, the beauty just isn’t radiant. It becomes sort of this superficial mask.”