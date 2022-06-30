MadameNoire Featured Video

Vegans rejoice! Food Network recently announced its first-ever vegan cooking show will be hosted by popular plant-based online personality Tabitha Brown.

The social media star, actress and all-star at-home chef announced the news on Instagram on June 29.

“😭🙌🏾 Family look at what the Lord has done😭🙌🏾. He took me from my car eating a sandwich, to live cooking shows in my home kitchen and now to @foodnetwork 🙌🏾🎉. I’m so grateful to @worldofwonder @foodnetwork and @discoveryplus for going on this journey with me!!” Brown penned underneath a promotional photo for the new series, It’s CompliPlated.

“This show is about to change the way we all see food!!” the star continued.

The announcement of Brown’s hosting gig follows up on her several successes across industries since her meteoric rise in 2020.

Earlier this month, Brown launched a bold and colorful clothing collection with Target that’s filled with prints and the chef’s signature style.

It’s Complicated

It’s CompliPlated is an upcoming competition cooking show.

It will feature determined chefs attempting to please a panel of picky eaters with a universal meal, according to a press release.

“Each episode will feature a new cast of four chefs, and consist of three rounds of cooking tasks,” Green Matters‘ reports.

The competitors may only use plant-based ingredients and adhere to the panel’s strict dietary preferences and allergies.

Winners will walk away with a grand prize of $10,000.

“This series is for all the home cooks out there who are looking for ways to make the delicious dishes we all love, while accommodating all the different diets, food allergies, and tastes in their household,” said Food Network.

It’s CompliPlated debuts on August 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

