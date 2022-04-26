MadameNoire Featured Video

In this episode of “The Black Vegan Cooking Show,” two powerhouses in the world of plant-based cuisine team up to make a truly tantalizing dish.

Chef Charlise Rookwood welcomes Chef Chyna Love, owner of B.A.D Gyal Vegan, a company that centers plant-based versions of traditional Jamaican food. The two chefs cook up some vegan oxtails that will make your kitchen smell so good, the neighbors will come knocking.

These aren’t just any vegan oxtails – this is Chef Chyna’s signature Voxtail. The vegan cuisine launched the Chef’s career and changed her life. She shares with Rookwood that she was a single mother when her daughters were just one and two years old. Love was living in a shelter in Brooklyn with her girls, not sure what direction her life would take next. She went on a 30-day fast to find herself and during that time, she created Voxtail. She recalls sending a picture of the food to a friend who told her,

“Your life is never gonna be the same again.”

That friend was right. It wasn’t long until people in the neighborhood would line up in the dead of winter, outside of Love’s apartment, to pick up an order of Voxtail.

While she’s not going to share the secret recipe to her Voxtail, Chef Chyna does show Rookwood a really delicious way to prepare it. And while the ladies cook, they sip on some refreshing coconut-mint-pineapple cocktails that chef Rookwood mixed up for them.

For full recipes of dishes featured on this episode, go to Vegansoulicious.com.

Tune into more episodes of “The Black Vegan Cooking Show” below:

RELATED CONTENT: The Black Vegan Cooking Show Presents: Chicken And Waffles