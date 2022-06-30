MadameNoire Featured Video

Since 2015, the National Birth Equity Collaborative (NBEC) has been working to address the increased rates of infant and maternal mortality faced by the Black community. They do so by working with individuals and groups who impact maternal health matters at every level, from community educators to policy makers. It has long been known that Black women face a greater risk of pregnancy and delivery complications, and the recent overturning of Roe V. Wade increases those dangers for this vulnerable population.

NBEC put out a statement in response to the Supreme Court’s (SCOTUS) recent ruling, assuring Black women and birthing people that their efforts to provide maternal medical care to the Black community will not cease in response to this ruling. In fact, they will increase.

NBEC also reflected on the concept of the U.S. being a role model for other countries, and as such, this recent ruling has tragic implications for reproductive and women’s rights in other parts of the world. And, as a whole, NBEC says this ruling undermines the United States’ claim as land of the free, stating, “The Position of the United States on women’s bodily autonomy now ranks with countries that have known histories of human rights violations.”

NBEC also states this decision by SCOTUS will not put a stop to abortions – it will simply force those who need them to take less safe and sanitary paths. Due to many factors including systemic prejudice, financial circumstances and geography, Black women already faced obstacles in seeking abortions and now this recent ruling has only intensified those.

The organization promises to continue to fight the inequities faced by Black women and birthing people, more than ever now. “We will not sit down on our human right to choose,” says NBEC.

