Dear Justice Alito,

The National Birth Equity Collaborative (NBEC) serves as one of the nation’s leading experts and an advocate for change in the Black maternal health and infant mortality crises. We decry your recent draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade. We consider it an affront to our rights which you have been sworn to protect, and we vehemently oppose this decision to strip away our prerogative to freely exercise decisions about our own reproductive health.

As descendants of the enslaved people of this nation, we are outraged that your opinion favors the notions of anti-federalists. It is well settled historical fact that the catalyst for ensuring the supremacy of states rights was premised on the continued engagement in the slave trade. Black women were raped at will and forced to birth (only to be sold) the off-spring of their rapist and participate in unpaid labor to enrich the same masters that sexually assaulted them. Your opinion supports this way of thinking, as its foundation is derived from an anti-federalist perspective. It takes all women back to a time wherein they did not have any bodily autonomy. Your opinion legitimizes that slave owning rapist were the only founders of this nation. There is a complete disregard of the sentiments of the Populist Party and the Reconstruction Era. Their contributions and this historic period were the foundation of the more civilized society that did not legalize slavery and continue progress to ensure the full citizenship of all Americans.

Your opinion unnecessarily deepens division on the issue of abortion as most Americans are in favor of the option to choose. We demand the court use this decision as an opportunity to end the long overdue intercession of White landowners and religious zealots over an innate right of each human being. My daughter graduated from St. Mary’s Dominican High School which is the same high school that your colleague Justice Amy Comey Barrett attended. I know she is well versed on the free will that the Catholic church teaches is ordained by God. Your assertions contradict those teachings and by acquiescing to this document your fellow majority justices do the same.

This decision will be most impactful to my constituents, Black and Brown women as well as our community.. Institutional racism has assigned us wage and wealth gaps that have created barriers to this sometimes life-saving medical procedure. Our wealthier white counterparts historically have continued to access no matter what the court decided. We demand reproductive justice for all birthing people. We have the right to make decisions about our bodies and those rights were bestowed upon us at birth. We call on you Justice Alito, as well as the other members of the Supreme Court to concede and acknowledge those rights by way of drafting an opinion that recognizes the will of the people to have laws that support reproductive justice.

