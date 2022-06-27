MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo, who has been a fierce advocate for women’s rights and social equity, sprung into action following the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24.

The three-time Grammy-award-winning singer announced her plans to donate $500k from her upcoming Special tour to Planned Parenthood. According to her Twitter post, the entertainment company Live Nation “agreed to match” her donation to the reproductive healthcare organization. The massive pledge would provide $1 million to the institution for abortion care and continued reproductive access.

“The most important thing is action and loud voices,” the Yitty shapewear founder continued. “@PPFA @AbortionFunds and organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.”

Pregnancy-related deaths could skyrocket now that Roe is overturned

In a follow-up tweet, the 34-year-old star went on to detail some of the harsh consequences of living in a post-Roe world, particularly for women of color. The Houston native noted how the group has “historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources,” and unfortunately, she’s right.

A study published by Demography in 2021 predicted that the number of pregnancy-related deaths for Black women could increase by 33 percent if Roe were to be dismantled. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely to die during pregnancy due to a number of complications like pre-eclampsia and hypertension. Socioeconomic factors such as inadequate housing or lack of employment can also impact an individual’s ability to have a safe and healthy pregnancy.

Lizzo wasn’t the only celeb to speak out against the ruling. Michelle Obama also criticized the Supreme Court for the historic decision urging young Americans to mobilize and fight back.

“I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land — a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions,” the former first lady wrote in a lengthy statement on Friday.

“This horrifying decision will have devastating consequences, and it must be a wake-up call, especially to the young people who will bear its burden. I know this is not the future you chose for your generation — but if you give up now, you will inherit a country that does not resemble you or any of the values you believe in,” she added.

