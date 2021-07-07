MadameNoire Featured Video

The dating app BLK has partnered with hip-hop veterans Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X to remix “Back That A** Up” with a special purpose: to make sure we are all vaccinated while dating this summer. The twerk anthem has been transformed into “Vax That Thang Up,” a “comedic reboot” of the 1998 track to encourage everyone to get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I’m willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family,” Juvenile said about the song in a statement. “We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive.”

Jonathan Kirkland, BLK Head of Brand & Marketing, said even though the song is fun, to not dismiss the message embedded in the track.

“We have a direct line to the audience that needs to internalize this message,” Kirkland said in a statement. “The song may be playful and fun, but the underlying message is as real as it gets.”

The BLK app is also making sure that their app’s users are aware of the vaccination status of the folks that they match with. The app now has a “Vaxified” badge that users can put in their profile for their potential matches to see.

President Joe Biden had set a goal of having 70% of Americans vaccinated by the July 4 holiday but fell a bit short. According to the Center for Disease Control, about 67% of the adult population, which is over 172 million Americans, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while about 47%,156 million Americans, have received both doses.

Check out “Vax That Thang Up” below.