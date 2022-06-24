MadameNoire Featured Video

Urban One founder Cathy Hughes received her flowers on June 18, as an inductee into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.

The 75-year-old media maven was honored by family members at the BMEWOF induction ceremony in Atlanta.

“I am very proud to be here today to induct my mother, the founder and chairperson of Urban One, into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame,” said Alfred C. Liggins III, Hughes’ son and CEO of Urban One.

In a short speech, Hughes tributed BMEWOF founders, her fellow inductees and the City of Atlanta for their service.

The Urban One founder’s grandson Charlie Liggins added, “On behalf of my grandmother Cathy Hughes, I’d like to thank the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame for honoring her with a star. Keep listening to Radio One. We love you Atlanta.”

Hughes began her media career over 50 years ago and is regarded today as a titan in an industry she helped shape.

Providing a voice for the urban market, Hughes’ commitment to the Black community and media has additionally awarded her a spot in the Baltimore Sun’s Business and Civic Hall of Fame and recognition from Congress for her trailblazing work.

This year’s BMEWOF Inductees list includes Hughes, Duke Ellington, RUN DMC, Charlie Wilson, Tamela Mann, NAS, Steve Harvey, Bob Marley and more.

A press release detailed that Hughes joins fellow Crown Jewel of Excellence Black Music Month Class of 2022 Inductees Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff, Robert Smith, RUN DMC, T.D. Jakes, The Clark Sisters, NAS, Angela Bassett, Patti LaBelle and Prince.

