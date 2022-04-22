MadameNoire Featured Video

Today the Urban One family is celebrating the 75th birthday of our beloved founder Cathy Hughes. Her ambition and grit led to the birth and expansion of Urban One, which is comprised of Radio One, TV One, iOne Digital, CLEO TV, One Solution and Reach Media. Throughout her 36-year career, the Omaha, Nebraska native has taught at Howard University, purchased radio stations, became the first woman to serve as the Vice President and General Manager of a Washington D.C radio station and became the first African-American woman to chair a publicly held corporation. She launched a Black-owned media company at a time when it was unheard of and has continued to be a force in the industry. Ms. Hughes is one of the most influential figures in media and has always dropping gems on how to be diligent in making your dreams come true. Here are seven of her most impactful quotes.

Her Advice To Students Who Want To Go Into Media

“Create your own space. For too long, we have educated young Black kids to get a good job. On their own, they have decided they want to have a nice business. They want to be entrepreneurs. It’s the same thing with media.” (The Breakfast Club)

On Telling Black Stories

It’s critical for us to tell our story from our perspective. When the company is Black-owned, you have Black decision makers, a Black perspective and Black employees. (Essence, 1998)

On Following Your Dreams

“Not to let anyone convince you that your dream, your vision to be an entrepreneur is something that you shouldn’t do. What often happens is that people who are well meaning, who really care for us are afraid for us and talk us out of it.”

Mindset About Time Management

“It’s interesting how God arranges your schedule. When you’re helping someone else, you never run out of time, when you’re just interested in helping yourself, time is real short.” (OnStageDC)

On The Black Excellence That Washington, D.C Embodies

“I wish that every African American could come here and spend a week and merge in the essence of quality that the city offers, and in my opinion, it offers that because we have a majority of African Americans in this city. The essence of excellence exists in a lot of places, but in DC it’s the whole city.” (OnStageDC)

On Honing Your Craft

“You should be learning everything you can about your craft. And read everything you can get your hands on about individuals who are accomplished. I probably know as much about Oprah as her staff because I read every single solitary thing.” (Black Enterprise)

On Black Women Being Misrepresented In The Media

“I am so tired of Black women being misrepresented and us allowing it and participating in the misrepresentation of who we are in the media. I can’t put all the blame on other folks because we go along with it. We think nothing of calling somebody out of their name on television or snatching somebody. That’s not who we are. I’ve lived for seven decades. I have never been to a social gathering where one sister grabbed another one. Most Black women are told regardless of what we do at home when we are out in public we conduct ourselves in a certain manner. Not in the television and the movies. We just let it all hang out. And I think that’s horrible. I think that’s terrible because Black women have a very special responsibility and place in history.” (The Breakfast Club)

RELATED CONTENT: Happy Birthday, Cathy Hughes!: Media Maven And Urban One Founder Turns 75