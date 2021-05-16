Engaging in a self-love routine is essential for promoting well-being, happiness and showing yourself some appreciation for all that you do. When you’re the head of a major corporation like Urban One founder Cathy Hughes, it is crucial that self-love is included in your daily schedule.

During a chat with influencer Rae Holliday ahead of the 2021 Urban One Honors, Hughes spoke about how she takes care of herself. Hughes tells Holliday that besides reading and fishing, a major part of her self-love routine is showing love to others through preparing home-cooked meals.

“The reason food is good is based on the amount of love you put into it, not the ingredients,” she said.

This year’s Urban One Honors theme, “Women Leading the Change,” is paying homage to trailblazing sisters who have it made it their missions in life to empower, transform, and heal. All of these women’s accomplishments show not only their resilience but their power—and their ability to persevere and innovate despite any barriers in their way.

Learn more about the honorees here and watch Hughes discuss the importance of recognizing the achievements of Black women empowering their communities above.